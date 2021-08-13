Ontarians urged to check freezers for frozen mango linked to Hepatitis A outbreaks

Ontario health officials are urging residents to check their freezers for frozen mango after Hepatitis A outbreaks potentially linked to the fruit were declared in two provinces.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, issued a statement on August 13, reminding residents of a food recall warning regarding four brands of frozen mango.

Health Canada first issued a recall for the frozen fruit on July 30 after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency determined the products may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has declared outbreaks of Hepatitis A infections in Québec and Nova Scotia, with frozen mango identified as the likely source.

“To date there have been no cases identified in Ontario,” Moore said. “But everyone is advised to check their freezers to see if they have any of the recalled food products.”

“Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

The recalled frozen mango was produced by Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. under four separate brand names: Nature’s Touch, Compliments, President’s Choice, and Irresistibles.

Anyone who believes they have consumed some of the recalled frozen mango within the last 14 days can get a vaccine through their local public health unit, Moore said.

If received within 14 days of exposure to Hepatitis A, the vaccine will prevent an infection from developing.

Symptoms may include fever, loss of appetite, fatigue, nausea, and jaundice. Anyone presenting symptoms consistent with a Hepatitis A infection should consult a doctor.

According to Health Canada, the illness is usually mild and begins 15 to 50 days after the contaminated food is eaten. Contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled.

While it generally goes away on its own in a week or two, the illness can last up to six months in some people.

“We will continue to work closely with local public health units and PHAC to monitor the situation in the province,” Moore said.

“[We will] take any necessary action to keep people living in Ontario healthy and safe.”