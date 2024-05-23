A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Brantford, Ontario, will close by early 2025, taking 170 jobs with it — and needless to say, people are pissed off.

Maple Leaf announced on Wednesday that it would shutter the century-old chicken processing facility due to the costs associated with modernization and will relocate operations to other facilities in the province before closing the plant by early next year.

Maple Leaf’s president and CEO, Curtis Frank, said in a statement that “the decision to close any plant is one that we take very seriously.”

Frank added that the company is “very proud of our team at Brantford and appreciates[s] the great work they do each and every day,” which probably doesn’t mean a heck of a lot to the plant’s 170 employees who are now uncertain about their futures.

Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis was among those critical of the move to close the facility, quoted as saying, “I was very disappointed to learn today that one of our city’s longstanding food plants will be relocating its operations to more modern facilities in Ontario.”

Davis voiced concern about the potential “significant impact this will have on our community, particularly for the employees and their families.”

While it remains one of the major players in the Canadian meat industry, Maple Leaf has never quite recovered its reputation after a 2008 Listeria outbreak traced to its products killed 23 people.