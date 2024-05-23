Buzz-worthy Toronto restaurant closes, relocating

A Toronto restaurant popular for its Middle Eastern food has suddenly closed, but efforts to make a comeback are already in the works.

Open for only a hair under a year in Roncesvalles Village, Miss Aida, a restaurant specializing in Middle Eastern Fare by J’s Steak Frites founder, Jad Sfeir, worked its way into the hearts (and stomachs) of many a Toronto foodie.

According to a recent post on the restaurant’s Instagram account, though, Miss Aida’s time on Roncey may have come to an end.

“Miss Aida is relocating,” the caption, posted on April 28, after the restaurant’s last service on April 27, reads simply.

At the time of publication, a trip to the restaurant’s website won’t yield many more answers.

“Miss Aida is busy finding a new home,” a small statement on the site’s landing page reads. “Please come back soon.”

blogTO reached out to Miss Aida for details about the closure, but the restaurant’s representative was unable to comment — at least for the time being — on the reason behind the sudden need to relocate.

The good news? Miss Aida isn’t abandoning the city forever. While the representative tells blogTO that there are no concrete details to share at the moment, they’re optimistic about reopening in a new location sooner rather than later.

Miss Aida was formerly located at 413 Roncesvalles Avenue.