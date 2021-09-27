A Catholic elementary school on the outskirts of Oshawa is the first Ontario school to close this year due to COVID-19.

The Durham Region Health Department halted in-person learning at Monsignor Leo Clearly school in Courtice, Ontario on Friday in response to a growing COVID-19 outbreak. The closure will be in effect for at least two weeks.

The viral outbreak was declared on September 16, and so car encompasses three student and two teacher cases.

“The School Board has made the decision in collaboration with DRHD to close the school to in-person learning effective immediately. This decision will prevent further spread of COVID-19 within the school setting,” the region’s school board said in a news release.

In the meantime, students at the school will transition to virtual learning. Families of students who need a laptop or tablet to access lessons are asked to contact the school on Monday.

This is the first COVID-19 outbreak this school year that’s resulted in a closure. There are currently 750 schools across the province reporting COVID-19 cases, which is about 15% of all schools in Ontario.

Nearly 1,500 school-related COVID-19 cases have been reported so far this school year.