Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon amid a record-breaking spike in cases.

Dr. Kieran Moore will hold a virtual update on the COVID-19 situation in Ontario at 3 pm on the provincial government’s official YouTube channel. This will not come in addition to his usual weekly COVID-19 briefings.

Ontario reported 13,807 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up from 13,149 cases on Wednesday. The death count also went up from three to eight.

The CMOH was scheduled to make an announcement on Tuesday, December 28 about Ontario’s updated case and contact management and testing guidance, but it was postponed.

The press release about the Tuesday announcement also noted that Dr. Moore’s regularly scheduled 3 pm media briefing will not be proceeding Thursday.

In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ontario announced new restrictions, which officially came into effect at 12:01 am on December 20. These included capacity limits, limits on social gatherings, a 50% cap on indoor gatherings, and more.

The provincial government has repeatedly encouraged Ontarians to get their booster shots, which offer an added layer of protection against the contagious Omicron variant.