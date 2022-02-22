Ontario reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.
Ontario reported 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down just slightly from Monday’s 1,335 cases.
There are currently 1,038 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 319 of those individuals are in the ICU. According to Minister of Health Christine Elliott, 80% of these 319 patients were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 20% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the lowest number of hospitalizations seen since December 30 when there were 965 people in hospitals with the virus.
Today there are 1,282 new cases of #COVID19. Yesterday there were 1,335 new cases.
Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn.
— Christine Elliott (@celliottability) February 22, 2022
The Ministry of Health reported processing 15,365 new COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, making the provincial positivity rate roughly 6.9%.
- You might also like:
- Toronto Pearson first in the world to test new AI-powered weapon detection
- Ontario moves to eliminate licence plate renewal fees
Fifteen new deaths were reported on Monday, followed by an additional nine deaths on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total up to 12, 288.
To date, 85.4% of Ontarians aged 5 or older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.2% of Ontarians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose.