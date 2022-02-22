Ontario reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario has changed the eligibility for publicly funded COVID-19 testing. As a result, the daily case numbers provided by Ontario Public Health are not an accurate reflection of how many cases there are in the province.

Ontario reported 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down just slightly from Monday’s 1,335 cases.

There are currently 1,038 people hospitalized with COVID-19; 319 of those individuals are in the ICU. According to Minister of Health Christine Elliott, 80% of these 319 patients were admitted for COVID-19, while the remaining 20% were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the lowest number of hospitalizations seen since December 30 when there were 965 people in hospitals with the virus.

The Ministry of Health reported processing 15,365 new COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, making the provincial positivity rate roughly 6.9%.

Fifteen new deaths were reported on Monday, followed by an additional nine deaths on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total up to 12, 288.

To date, 85.4% of Ontarians aged 5 or older have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 57.2% of Ontarians aged 18 and older have received a booster dose.