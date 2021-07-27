Ontario reports 129 new COVID-19 cases, 37 in Toronto

The Government of Ontario confirmed 129 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths on Tuesday morning.

This is a slight increase from Monday’s 119 cases.

Of the newly announced cases, 37 new cases are in Toronto, 22 are in Peel Region, and 12 are in Hamilton.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said over 13,600 tests were completed, and 92,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Monday.

Ontario has been in Step 3 of the provincial COVID-19 reopening plan since July 16.

The province will stay in the step for at least 21 days or until key public health indicators are met. These include having 75% of Ontarians aged 12 and over fully vaccinated.

Dr. Kieran Moore, the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has said that once those benchmarks are met, the “vast majority” of public health and workplace safety measures can be lifted.

There are a total of 549,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario reported to date.