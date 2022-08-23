Buying a three-bedroom house in Toronto that costs less than $1,000,000 is pretty much an impossible feat. But if you venture outside the city, your options are endless.

Ontario is teeming with small cities and towns where you can find a sizeable, detached home that costs less than a Toronto condo.

From Windsor to Timmins to Sault Ste. Marie, here are 10 cities in Ontario where you can find a three-bedroom home for sale under $300,000.

North Bay

283 Fourth Avenue East

$299,900

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,050 square feet

Sault Ste. Marie

125 Alexandra Street

$150,000

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

1,400 square feet

Windsor

1016 Lincoln Road

$300,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Sarnia

113 Agnes Street

$199,900

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

900 square feet

Greater Sudbury

339 Montague Avenue

$274,900

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Chatham Kent

10 Cathcart Street

$299,900

4 bedrooms

1 bathroom

Pembroke

480 Eganville Road

$289,900

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Timmins

140 Floral Avenue

$265,000

4 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

840 square feet

Hamilton

4 Michael Avenue

$111,000

3 bedrooms

1 bathroom

952 square feet

South Dundas

66 Augusta Street