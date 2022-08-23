Real EstateUrbanized

10 Ontario cities where you can buy a three-bedroom home for less than $300K

Buying a three-bedroom house in Toronto that costs less than $1,000,000 is pretty much an impossible feat. But if you venture outside the city, your options are endless.

Ontario is teeming with small cities and towns where you can find a sizeable, detached home that costs less than a Toronto condo.

From Windsor to Timmins to Sault Ste. Marie, here are 10 cities in Ontario where you can find a three-bedroom home for sale under $300,000.

North Bay

Royal LePage Northern Life Realty

283 Fourth Avenue East

  • $299,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,050 square feet

Sault Ste. Marie

Century 21 Choice Realty

125 Alexandra Street

  • $150,000
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 1,400 square feet

Windsor

RE/MAX Preferred Realty

1016 Lincoln Road

  • $300,000
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

Sarnia

StreetCity Realty

113 Agnes Street

  • $199,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 900 square feet

Greater Sudbury

Lanctot Realty

339 Montague Avenue

  • $274,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

Chatham Kent

Century 21 Erie Shores Realty

10 Cathcart Street

  • $299,900
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom

Pembroke

Royal LePage Edmonds & Associates


480 Eganville Road

  • $289,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms

Timmins

eXp Realty

140 Floral Avenue

  • $265,000
  • 4 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 840 square feet

Hamilton

Realty Networks

4 Michael Avenue

  • $111,000
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 1 bathroom
  • 952 square feet

South Dundas

Solid Rock Realty

66 Augusta Street

  • $294,900
  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
