10 Ontario cities where you can buy a three-bedroom home for less than $300K
Aug 23 2022, 4:00 pm
Buying a three-bedroom house in Toronto that costs less than $1,000,000 is pretty much an impossible feat. But if you venture outside the city, your options are endless.
Ontario is teeming with small cities and towns where you can find a sizeable, detached home that costs less than a Toronto condo.
From Windsor to Timmins to Sault Ste. Marie, here are 10 cities in Ontario where you can find a three-bedroom home for sale under $300,000.
North Bay
- $299,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,050 square feet
Sault Ste. Marie
- $150,000
- 4 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 1,400 square feet
Windsor
- $300,000
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
Sarnia
- $199,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 900 square feet
Greater Sudbury
- $274,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
Chatham Kent
- $299,900
- 4 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
Pembroke
- $289,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
Timmins
- $265,000
- 4 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms
- 840 square feet
Hamilton
- $111,000
- 3 bedrooms
- 1 bathroom
- 952 square feet
South Dundas
- $294,900
- 3 bedrooms
- 2 bathrooms