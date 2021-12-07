Ontario reports more than 900 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

Ontario reported 928 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and nine new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average is 974. Of the new cases, 163 are in Toronto.

Health Minister Christine Elliott tweeted that 450 new cases are in unvaccinated individuals, who make up 23.3% of the population. In addition, 77 of the new infections have an unknown or partial vaccine status.

Across Ontario, 340 people are hospitalized. Of those, 265 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and 75 are fully vaccinated.

There are 165 patients in the ICU. Nearly all of them are not fully vaccinated, with 19 having received an entire course of vaccine.

The province has administered 24,076,464 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Across the province, 90.1% of those aged 12 and up have received at least one dose, and 87.4% have received both.

To date, Ontario has seen 625,312 COVID-19 infections and 10,036 deaths.