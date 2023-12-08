Ontario residents turned to these alcoholic drinks the most in 2023

It’s no secret that many Ontario residents struggled throughout 2023, considering the province’s high cost of living, drastically overpriced rent, affordability crisis, and rising inflation.

Amid all these challenges, a new LCBO report revealed what alcoholic drinks people in Ontario turned to take the edge off throughout the year, and surprisingly, the findings actually paint a hopeful future when it comes to lowering alcohol consumption across the board.

“This year marked a shift in customer purchasing behaviour as Ontarians made more mindful choices that saw their dollar go further. While many customers sought more value-based purchases, brand-loyal customers stuck to their favourites,” the media release reads.

The government enterprise noted that the “tequila frenzy” that dominated 2022 continued this year, but at a slower rate this time around. Overall, the LCBO found that there’s been a 44% growth when it comes to tequila purchases over the last two years.

The most popular brands throughout 2023 were those with celebrity-backing, innovative finishes like wine-barrel aging, eye-catching packaging, and 100% agave.

In the beer category, most Ontario residents were budget-conscious and opted to follow the dominant value-based trend with mainstream Canadian beer purchases outpacing the demand for premium and craft beer.

Ready-to-drink products, including pre-mixed cocktails and coolers, continued to grow in popularity, with seltzers contributing the larger share of sales in 2023. Convenient canned cocktails also experienced a significant growth of 40% in Ontario over the previous year.

When it comes to wine, sparkling varieties from Italy, Spain, and Ontario were the most popular options in 2023.

The LCBO also highlighted a noticeable trend in the province of shifting away from heavier wine styles and more towards fresher offerings, like lighter reds, rosés, and white wines.

In line with other affordable preferences, there was a notable growth in three-litre boxed wine purchases. “As Ontarians looked to reduce their spending, there was a clear shift in their drinking choices,” said Abhay Garge, vice president of merchandising.

Light, low alcohol, and dealcoholized wine options also saw some growth, as more individuals sought to lower their alcohol consumption this year.

Back in January, a study conducted by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) found that three to six standard drinks a week put drinkers at moderate risk of seven types of cancer.

Canada’s new alcohol guidelines say we should be drinking less https://t.co/VFwitfpO4E #Canada — blogTO (@blogTO) January 18, 2023

Beyond six drinks, the study found that individuals continue to increase their risk for most types of cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and violence.

“The evidence is clear that every drink counts,” said Alexander Caudarella, chief executive officer of the CCSA, in the report. “It’s also clear that it’s never too late to make changes, any reduction in alcohol use can be beneficial.”