Ontarians ask for reopening after healthcare workers attend Leafs Game 7

Jun 1 2021, 9:45 am
Ontarians ask for reopening after healthcare workers attend Leafs Game 7
After 550 fully vaccinated healthcare workers were in the stands for the Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens Game 7 on Monday night, some Ontarians were quick to point out that they’re still stuck under various COVID-19 restrictions.

For fully vaccinated citizens, parents of schoolchildren, and small-business owners, many were exasperated that Premier Doug Ford appeared to be concentrating on getting a small number of fans in the crowd for the Leafs’ game instead of focusing on the safety of more essential services.

The decision to allow fans in the stands was only announced Monday morning, less than 12 hours before puck drop. On Sunday, the province rejected a plan to allow 2,500 healthcare and other essential workers in, and it initially appeared that no spectators would be attending.

The Leafs fell 3-1 to the Canadiens, ending their season.

Here’s a roundup of some of the Twitter reactions directed at the provincial government and Ford himself:

Ontario recently released a three-step reopening plan tied to vaccination rates. The province plans to enter Step 1 when 60% of adults have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Ontario is currently aiming for a reopen date of June 14 that will include outdoor dining, limited outdoor gatherings and limited capacity for in-person shopping at non-essential retail stores.

Large indoor gatherings such as sporting events won’t be allowed until Step 3 when 70% to 80% of adults have one dose and 25% are fully vaccinated. At this time, about 62% of adults over the age of 18 have received a first dose.

