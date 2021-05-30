Ontario rejects plea for essential workers to attend Leafs' Game 7

There will be no fans in Scotiabank Arena tomorrow night for the Toronto Maple Leafs-Montreal Canadiens Game 7.

Ontario’s government shot down a proposal from Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown to allow a reduced capacity, socially-distanced crowd of 2,500 “fully vaccinated health care and essential workers” to Monday night’s game “to thank them for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Brown posted several tweets and linked to a petition on the newly-created website Hockey4Heroes.com, though it is unclear how many people actually signed as the website does not show signatures.

“As you begin to ease restrictions with your three-step plan, I am confident that the Toronto Maple Leafs would applaud this decision,” Brown wrote in a letter to David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, who is set to retire on June 25.

Within a few hours, the proposal was tossed aside.

“At this time, no spectators are allowed to attend games in-person,” Dakota Brasier, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary for the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries said in a statement.

“The province will continue to follow the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health, other health experts and local public health to determine when and if it is safe for measures to be lifted based off the Roadmap to Reopen,” Brasier added.

Game 7 puck drop is set for 7 p.m. tomorrow evening.