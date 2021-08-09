Inside the extensively renovated 6,000-sq-ft spa at Toronto's Omni King Edward Hotel (PHOTOS)

After a “multimillion-dollar” renovation and complete rebrand, the Omni King Edward Hotel has reopened its spa.

The brand new Mokara Spa opened in the fall, offering a 6,000-square-foot redesign, marking the first Mokara location in Canada.

The spa, located at 37 King Street East, offers “wellness escape” experiences as short as 25 minutes for busy Torontonians.

“Throughout its history, The Omni King Edward Hotel has been a regal icon of Toronto’s history,” said Patrick Cappa, general manager of The Omni King Edward Hotel.

“Our new Mokara Spa pays homage to the hotel’s history of elegance and prestige, offering hotel guests and locals a truly luxurious spa experience.”

According to the hotel, the overall design concept of the spa incorporates the same regal and luxurious colour palette that can be found throughout the property.

“Rich tones and classic neutrals, such as warm wood, soft golds and deep aubergine set the backdrop for the Mokara Spa. The delicate abstract florals, textured gold tile glass, and leathered stone gives an overall tranquil feel for the ultimate guest experience,” states the hotel.

“We want every single guest who walks through the door to feel like royalty throughout their entire experience at Mokara Spa,” said Julia Chang, spa director of The Omni King Edward Hotel.

“We’ve partnered with local, high-end designers to be able to provide an unmatched retail experience, so guests can take a little bit of luxury with them.”

The spa offers a signature treatment, along with massages, facials, and nail services. It also offers waxing and hair services.

The space also has a steam room and a sauna, located within the change rooms.

Omni Hotels & Resorts have over 50 luxury hotels and resorts across North America.

Built in 1903, The Omni King Edward Hotel is located in downtown Toronto and has 301 guest rooms, four ballrooms and over 26,000 square feet of meeting space.

Where: 37 King Street East