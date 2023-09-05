If you’ve ever purchased a lottery ticket in Ontario, or even just happened to step into a convenience store when someone redeems a ticket, you’re probably familiar with OLG’s iconic “Winner! Gagnant!” Win Tone. We know you know it!

And after being played around 180 million times per year, it may be the most iconic sound in the province.

This summer, to mark the 30th anniversary of the tone that signals winners everywhere, OLG is touring it across Ontario on an epic Winner! Gagnant! Tour.

To help revamp the classic Win Tone, OLG has partnered with Ontario’s own Loud Luxury and Preston Pablo to craft a remix of the “Winner! Gagnant!” tune you’re familiar with, so you can have a winning soundtrack all summer long.

You may have caught the first stops on the tour at Veld Music Festival and Boots and Hearts 2023, but don’t worry, it’s just getting started!

OLG is helping to spread the winning feeling throughout communities across Ontario, giving away tons of merch including gift cards and OLG “swag” items at every stop. That way you can bring home the win regardless of where you call home.

OLG is also giving away VIP Experiences that include tickets to some of the hottest concerts at Budweiser Stage with a VIP boat ride that’ll take you straight into the show.

Visit BringHomeTheWin.ca for more details on where you can catch the OLG tour bus on-site at fun locations, such as parks, farmers’ markets, and concert venues.

So get ready to bring home the win this summer, practice your winner dance, and mark your calendars for when the Winner! Gagnant! tour stops near you today.