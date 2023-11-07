SportsHockeyOilers

Old boys club? Oilers fans want longtime goalie coach to be fired

Nov 7 2023, 6:53 pm
Patience is wearing thin among the Edmonton Oilers fan base.

After the team received yet another poor goaltending performance in a 6-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, some fans of the team are demanding accountability.

The person that they have in their sights might be a bit surprising. It doesn’t appear head coach Jay Woodcroft or even the two Oilers goalies, Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, are at the center of the outrage.

Instead, a lot of Oilers fans are pointing their fingers at longtime goalie coach Dustin Schwartz, who has been with the team since 2014.

Schwartz has worked with a long list of Oilers goalies, including Cam Talbot, Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen, and now the current duo of Campbell and Skinner. In all those cases, with the exception of Smith, it seems like the goalies have either underperformed or got off to great starts before falling off.

This is something that isn’t lost on fans.

As for who could come in to replace Schwartz, fans have a few ideas, ranging from recent Oilers goalie Mike Smith to current Bakersfield Condors goalie coach Sylvain Rodrigue.

Before coming to the Oilers, Schwartz worked with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the WHL as a goaltending coach. During his four seasons with the Oil Kings, he helped them win two WHL championships and a Memorial Cup in 2014.

He was hired by then-Oilers GM Craig MacTavish in November 2014, replacing previous goalie coach Frederic Chabot.

