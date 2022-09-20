Leafs, Oilers among teams looking to trade for Patrick Kane: report

The Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs are among several teams that have expressed interest to the Chicago Blackhawks over star winger Patrick Kane, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Kane, 33, had 92 points (26 goals, 66 assists) in 78 games with the Blackhawks last season, and has amassed 1,180 points (430 goals, 750 assists) in 1,107 games over 15 seasons in the NHL.

He’s expected to be on the trade market with Chicago undergoing a rebound.

“Patrick Kane, he understands what’s happening there. He’s been on board with the Blackhawks and they’ve been in communication with his camp and [Chicago general manager] Kyle Davidson. There have been no shortage of teams that have expressed interest to the Blackhawks, that they’d like to try to get their hands on Patrick Kane,” Seravalli shared on Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer on Tuesday.

“I think the Oilers are one of those teams and the Toronto Maple Leafs are another. There’s a whole group of teams, the New York Rangers, that would like to be in there if he moves. And I think it’s likely that he moves, but I think it’s something that’s going to wait until closer to [the] trade deadline. He’s let them know that having that full no-move and no-trade clause, he’s not interested in going anywhere in the short term.”

Seravalli also speculates Kane — who is owed $10.5 million in 2022-23, and is in the final season of an eight-year, $84 million contract before eligible to become an unrestricted free agent — might ride out Chicago’s rebuild to remain a member of the organization through the end of his career.

The Blackhawks finished seventh in the eight-team Central Division last season with 68 points by way of a 28-42-12 record. They were 29 points back of the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference.

Kane, who won the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie for the 2007-08 season, is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion and was named the recipient of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in Chicago’s 2013 run to the Stanley Cup.

He also won the Art Ross Trophy, as the NHL’s leading scorer, Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player, and the Ted Lindsay Award, as the most outstanding player as voted on by the players, in 2016.