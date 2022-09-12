New Edmonton Oilers goalie Jack Campbell seems to be settling into becoming an Albertan quite nicely.

And though he left the Toronto Maple Leafs on good terms, there’s one thing he definitely doesn’t miss about Ontario: the constant construction in the downtown core.

“I mean, there’s no traffic [in Edmonton],” Campbell said on Friday when asked what he liked about his move to Alberta earlier last week. “It’s an easy drive to the rink… great food so far and just can’t wait to keep getting familiar.”

Campbell added that he’s been welcomed by both the larger Edmonton community as well as his new coworkers.

“I’m loving it so far, people are super friendly,” he said. “[My teammates] are awesome. And the staff’s been great to help us with whatever we need. It’s a beautiful arena, we’re spoiled. ]I’m] just getting to know everybody and getting to know the guys and [we’re] getting on the ice and working together. It’s just been a great couple of days, I can’t wait to keep building.”

Campbell had been spending his summer in Toronto, but is open to a full-time move.

Campbell had a 51-14-9 record in 77 games with a goals against average of 2.50 and a save percentage of .916 for the Maple Leafs in his career.

Campbell, who was linked to the Oilers for the better part of a month before officially joining the team, signed a five-year, $25 million contract earlier in the offseason. It’s his fourth NHL organization, after stints with Dallas, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

The Oilers kick off their season on October 12 against the Vancouver Canucks.