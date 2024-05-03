Oilers fans disappointed Knoblauch not named a Jack Adams finalist

Many Edmonton Oilers fans are feeling slighted by the NHL league awards for the second time this week.

Many fans believed that Evan Bouchard was snubbed for the Norris Trophy, with Quinn Hughes, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar as the three finalists instead. Today, the three finalists for the Jack Adams Award were named, and many Oilers fans feel their guy got robbed yet again.

The three finalists for the Jack Adams are Rick Tocchet (Vancouver Canucks), Rick Bowness (Winnipeg Jets), and Andrew Brunette (Nashville Predators). The rest of the order won’t be announced until a later date when Oilers fans will then learn how close Kris Knoblauch may have been.

When Knoblauch was named the Oilers’ head coach in mid-November, he joined a team with a horrendous 3-9-1 record. Things changed almost immediately, and by the time the season had ended, the Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division thanks to an impressive 46-18-5 record under Knoblauch. It was quite the turnaround, one that fans and media alike felt was enough to have him named a top-three finalist.

Congratulations to all three finalists for coach of the year. I thought @EdmontonOilers head coach had a chance even though he was The New Kid on the Knoblauch. pic.twitter.com/C199TK3WVF — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) May 3, 2024

Yeah I guess bringing a team back from 2nd last in the league to 2nd in their division doesn’t count..🙄 — Scott Becher (@BecherScott) May 3, 2024

Knoblauch coached 12 fewer games than Brunette and the Oilers finished better in every aspect of the game. How he doesn’t get the top-3 nod is beyond me. And in all honesty, no one is taking that award for a very deserved Tocchet. Man crushed it this year with that club. — x-HandsxmeRob (@HandsxmeRob) May 3, 2024

Guess a 8 game and a 16 game winning streak don’t matter. — Devon Wallace (@Devonwallace84) May 3, 2024

Knoblach got robbed. Should’ve been nominated — McJesus (@SSymyrozum) May 3, 2024

Knoblauch 100% got snubbed — Doppa D (@Doppa_D) May 3, 2024

Other Oilers fans, however, aren’t as concerned, with their bigger goal being to win the Stanley Cup in June.

Every award snub is more motivation for the trophy that matters. — X-Blairsy the 🇨🇦Dude (@HawkeyBlairsy83) May 3, 2024

Only 1 trophy matters. Go get it — Swap (@Swapsicles) May 3, 2024

Part of the reason Knoblauch was left off likely stems from the fact that the Oilers entered the season being considered a major favourite for the Stanley Cup. Had they stuck with Jay Woodcroft, many feel this turnaround could have come regardless.

Regardless of whether or not he was snubbed, the Oilers’ current playoff run is all that matters. For the third straight year, they will find themselves playing in the second round, thanks to knocking off the LA Kings in five games on Wednesday night. They will now wait for the conclusion of the Canucks and Predators series to determine who they will face next.