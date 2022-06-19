Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell is set to sign a lifetime contract — but it doesn’t have anything to do with hockey.

On Saturday, Campbell announced his engagement to girlfriend Ashley Sonnenberg.

Via his Instagram story, Campbell showed off the ring for Sonnenberg, along with the caption “Forever” mixed in with a few hearts emoji:

Sonnenberg then uploaded a video of Campbell kissing her hand, captioned “forever with my best friend.”

Sonnenberg works in the healthcare software field, working as an Associate Account Executive.

It’s likely to be quite the summer of weddings for Toronto athletes next year, if they can find the venues. Leafs forwards Alex Kerfoot and Colin Blackwell both also announced their engagements earlier this summer to Marissa Balleza and Lauren Prodoehl, respectively.

While his off-ice future looks a little clearer now, things aren’t quite as certain on the ice for Campbell.

After his third season with the Leafs since being acquired in a 2020 trade, Campbell is set to be a free agent this summer and currently remains without a contract.

Coming off his first full season as a starting goaltender in the NHL, the 30-year-old Campbell is set for a big payday.

“Winning here means everything to me, and I love the city of Toronto,” Campbell told reporters at the team’s end of season press conference. “I love the fans, my teammates are absolutely incredible, the coaching staff, really everything [has been great]. It’s a tough loss… and that’s all I’ve had time to think about, but as far as negotiating and all that, that’ll be up to [Leafs’ general manager] Kyle [Dubas] and my agent.”