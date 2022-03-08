Popular Canadian breakfast spot OEB Breakfast Co. will finally open its first-ever Toronto location by the end of this month.

Liberty Village will now be home to the beloved brunch spot, located at 125 East Liberty Street.

OEB is a Calgary-founded joint that opened its first location back in 2009. It has since expanded to Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Vancouver.

Their most famous dishes include their signature breakfast poutines, lobster scramble, and the popular Big Ahi Tuna Burger.

The location spans across 2,720 square feet and features a 92-seat indoor dining room with egg-inspired decor.

They also have a bar for brunchtime cocktails and an outdoor patio big enough to seat 40 people.

An opening date has yet to be shared, but keep your eyes peeled. More details to come!

OEB Breakfast Co.

Address: 125 East Liberty Street, Toronto