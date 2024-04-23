Leafs left Bruins' Pastrnak ridiculously wide open on goal

The Toronto Maple Leafs will probably start their next film session with about 10 seconds left in the first period of Game 2.

Giving up the opening goal for the second game in a row, Toronto’s Max Domi then levelled things up at one goal apiece just 14 seconds later midway through the first period.

But the Leafs got their own lesson later on how quickly things can change in a playoff game.

Looking like they’d be heading to the locker room tied after 20 minutes, Toronto ended up surrendering a goal with just under eight seconds left in the opening period.

David Pastrnak, who scored 47 goals this season and 61 a year prior, was seemingly all alone in front of Toronto’s net when he scored his first goal of the series.

A rewatch of the goal shows that Toronto’s Matthew Knies and Simon Benoit both wandered toward the blue line and bumped into each other a little, setting an accidental pick.

Pastrnak then darted into the open space, and a sprawling Mitch Marner was too late to catch the Bruins winger before he received a pass from Pavel Zacha that he one-timed into the net.

To their credit, the Leafs cleaned up their defensive issues in the following frame, holding the score steady while allowing John Tavares a spot to tie the game with 1:34 left in the second period.

And midway through the third period, Auston Matthews ended up scoring the winning goal off a slick breakaway pass from Domi.

“I loved our resolve tonight,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said postgame. “The goal at the end of the first period gave them life and momentum going into the second. The game, in the back of your mind, had the potential to be similar to the one the other night. We didn’t let that happen.”

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 3: Wednesday, April 24, Boston at Toronto, 7 pm ET

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary