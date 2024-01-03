Nylander could make over $11 million on new Leafs contract: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs might finally be able to sign their leading goal-scorer to a long-term contract extension.

William Nylander has been excellent for the Leafs this season, notching 50 points in 35 games so far, but his good play has been shadowed by the fact that he is a pending UFA.

Rumours have swirled through the first few months of the season about what the team plans on doing with Nylander and whether or not the 27-year-old’s time with the team is coming to an end.

That doesn’t seem to be the case anymore, as a new report from Sportsnet analyst Nick Kypreos on Tuesday’s edition of the Kypreos and Bourne radio show says that Nylander and the Leafs are closing in on a new contract.

“It’s trending closer to the Leafs and Willy [Nylander] getting a deal done is what I’ve heard,” reported Kypreos. “General feeling amongst both sides is that they would like to get it done before the NHL All-Star Weekend.”

Getting a contract signed before the NHL All-Star Weekend does not leave a lot of time. The 2024 All-Star festivities will be held in Toronto in less than a month, with the first event scheduled for February 1.

A new contract for Nylander will be much more expensive than it would have been in the summer. The former first-round pick has taken another step in his development this season and is now challenging Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner as the most productive player on a star-studded Leafs team.

Kypreos says the extension will carry a much higher cap hit than Nylander’s current $6.9 million AAV.

“The other belief is that it will be a number that is over 11 [million],” said Kypreos. “$11.25 [million] is the one that is probably mentioned the most, times eight [years]… that would put him right with [Boston Bruins superstar David] Pastrnak.”

This would be a gigantic commitment by the Leafs if they decide to sign Nylander to a max-term contract with a $11.25 million cap hit. There is little to argue that the Swede is not worth the money as he is currently fifth in NHL scoring and is also coming off a 40-goal campaign last season.

Nylander was asked about the reports after Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over the LA Kings but refused to give any details.

“I’m not going to answer any questions on that,” Nylander told reporters with a sly smile.

Toronto will open up about $32.7 million in cap space this summer, a significant portion of which will have to be spent on retaining players like Nylander and possibly Tyler Bertuzzi and/or Max Domi.

Other players that could eat into that space are Timothy Liljegren and Nick Robertson.

It’s definitely in the realm of possibility, and if Leafs GM Brad Treliving truly believes in this core of players, it will be essential to the team’s success to make sure Nylander spends the foreseeable future in Toronto.