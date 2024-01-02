Why Leafs goalie Samsonov isn't skating with the Marlies yet

Ilya Samsonov isn’t practicing with the Toronto Marlies after being waived by the Maple Leafs.

There was some speculation among fans this morning that Samsonov not being on the ice at the Marlies practice indicated he wasn’t reporting, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

Shortly after being waived, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman explained that if Samsonov cleared, the plan was for him to join the Marlies, though not immediately. According to Friedman, the organization wanted to work with the 27-year-old individually first to regain his confidence.

Assuming Ilya Samsonov clears tomorrow, the plan is for him to join the Marlies — but not play this week. They are going to work with him on and off the ice to get his confidence & game back. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 31, 2023



Before being placed on waivers, Samsonov had struggled this season. In 15 appearances, he had an ugly 3.94 goals against average (GAA) and a .862 save percentage (SV%). It was a shocking turn of events for a goaltender who last season helped lead the Leafs to their first playoff series victory in nearly 20 years.

Due to an injury sustained by Joseph Woll, third-string goaltender Martin Jones was already with the Leafs when Samsonov was placed on waivers. In a corresponding move, Dennis Hildeby was recalled from the Marlies. In 15 AHL appearances this season, Hildeby has a 2.20 GAA and a .919 SV%. Given that he has yet to play an NHL game in his career, he is assumed to be in a backup role behind Jones, who has nearly 500 games of NHL experience.

Jones has suited up for eight games so far this season and will likely get in his ninth tonight on the road versus the LA Kings. The Leafs will also play tomorrow night versus the Anaheim Ducks, a game which could see Hildeby make his debut.