Nylander could sign $92 million Leafs contract by Monday: report

After months of speculation, it looks like the Toronto Maple Leafs are finally close to locking up their leading scorer to a long-term deal.

William Nylander entered the season without a contract extension in place, which caused many to wonder what the Leafs planned on doing with the Swede if they could not agree on a deal.

While the two may have taken a bit longer to reach an agreement than some would like, it now seems like negotiations are in the final stretch, according to Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman.

“We could see this as soon as Monday,” reported Friedman. “I do believe the AAV for Nylander is going to be around $11.5 million a year.”

That is certainly a hefty chunk of money for Nylander, but one that he has earned. He came into the season with something to prove and has exceeded all expectations. Through the first 37 games of the season, Nylander leads the team with 33 assists and 54 points.

According to Friedman, the decision to commit to Nylander came down to one key reason.

“I think, quite simply, it came down to one fact,” said Friedman. “The Toronto Maple Leafs wanted to keep the player; they think he is a good player and a big part of their future, and this was the price that it took to get him for eight years, and that is what they are going to do.”

This is a significant pay raise for Nylander, who is currently making $6 million in total salary this season. This new contract will make him the second-highest-paid player on the Leafs behind Auston Matthews’ $13 million AAV that will come into effect next season.

It will also make Nylander the fourth active Leafs player on the roster to carry a cap hit over $10 million, joining Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and Matthews.

After the deal gets done, the Leafs will have to decide on pending UFA forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi. On the RFA side of things, Nick Robertson, Noah Gregor, and Timothy Liljegren are also due for new contracts this summer.