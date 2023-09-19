Northern lights illuminate skies over Ontario amid huge geomagnetic storm (PHOTOS)

Night owls were treated to a rare surprise on Monday night when the northern lights danced across the skies in an unexpectedly strong display that was visible across much of the continent, including Ontario.

Despite initial reports from the US Space Weather Prediction Center calling for a “moderate” geomagnetic storm in the northern US and Canada late Monday into Tuesday, an updated warning was issued early Tuesday morning, noting “strong” geomagnetic activity.

A solar storm, also known as a coronal mass ejection, occurred on Saturday, where, according to The Weather Network, “a massive filament of solar matter peeled away from the Sun and launched into space.”

“This cloud of charged particles has been expanding outwards through the inner solar system throughout the weekend.”

Photos and videos flooded social media on Tuesday morning, showing the colourful aurora borealis event shimmering hues of green and pink.

Sightings ranged in intensity, with stargazers north and west of the Greater Toronto Area witnessing the most colourful aurora. An absolutely brilliant display was spotted over Caribou Island on Lake Superior.

Last night on #LakeSuperior was just mind blowing! Taken from the @fednavlimited vessel Federal Bering as we sailed by Caribou Island on The Big Lake. @stormhour @JimCantore @spann #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/zq8b0W4n22 — Eric Treece (@COLOStormChaser) September 19, 2023

Even city dwellers were treated to quite the show, like a shot captured from London, Ontario, that shows impressive bands of light glittering over London International Airport.

Aurora dancing over London Airport currently! Second time I’ve seen it over the airport this year! #aurora #ldnont #northernlights pic.twitter.com/jdcqBOVyIK — David Piano (@ONwxchaser) September 19, 2023

There were sightings in places like Pinehurst, Ontario.

An absolutely breathtaking view captured in Port Elgin.

Last night, color poured out of the sky as the northern lights danced over Lake Huron and the Port Elgin Harbour in Ontario, Canada.#northernlights #auroraborealis #onwx pic.twitter.com/33PzALupCE — Scott Rock (@scottrockphoto) September 19, 2023

Illuminating barns in rural settings like Perth.

Lady Aurora dancing with the Milky Way. 📸 Taken: West Perth, Ontario 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/XGNzsCoRDi — Nathan Barker (@NASA_Nerd) September 19, 2023

It has been a particularly active year for northern lights sightings in Ontario. Monday’s dazzling display follows some impressive viewings that occurred in February and March, where similar geomagnetic storms lit up night skies.