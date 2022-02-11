In 2013, a three-bedroom home in North York sold for $788,000 after being listed at $829,00. It sold again in 2017 for $1,830,000 and, less than five years later, it’s back on the market for $1,888,000.

What a difference nine years make!

Located in Northbrook, the home went on sale in April 2021 for $1,700,000 before being pulled two weeks later to be listed again in August 2021 for $1,830,000. After 61 days on the market, the listing was terminated again.

It has three bedrooms, a den, two bathrooms, a garage and a pretty sizeable backyard. The finished basement has a separate entrance and a full kitchen, making it ideal as a rental unit.

After just two days on the market, the house on 45 Northwood Drive is already generating interest.

“It’s a really good for investments because it has two tenants on the main level and downstairs,” said Urbanoma Inc. Broker Nazanin Eshghi Moghaddam. “If you want to live in it, it’s in live-in condition.”

Home sales have dropped by 18.2% compared to the same time last year, but hopefully, the owners can make a quick sale.

The detached bungalow is definitely cozy and close to shops and public transport.

Even with all the space it offers, the home could use an update; it doesn’t seem to have undergone any renovations since it was sold in 2013.

The listing, by Urbanoma Inc., includes a neoclassical style drawing — a suggestion of what could be built on this lot.

The property comes with a building permit, so it’s the ideal home for someone who feels comfortable with an entirely new build.

Moghaddam said that the main selling point is the deep lot and building permit that can be renewed.

“The owners did a good job by having everything [on the permit]: four bedrooms, six bathrooms and an elevator,” she said. “It’s a really luxurious house that [the next owners] can build.”