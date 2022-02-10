Detached Toronto home sells for $602,888 over asking (PHOTOS)

Despite reports by the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board that sales in the GTA are down by 18% (compared to January last year), demand for housing is at an all-time high — and that’s apparent from the recent sale of a North York home.

Located in the St. Andrews-Windfields neighbourhood, 38 Hopperton Drive was initially listed for $1,999,000.

However, after just five days on the market, it was snagged for $2,601,888, 30% over the asking price.

The detached home features three bedrooms, one den, four bathrooms, and no less than three fireplaces. It’s also centrally air-conditioned.

You might also like: This Toronto house just sold more than $2 million over the asking price

Toronto's home prices are now more expensive than Vancouver's: report

Higher density, less public consultations needed to fix housing: Ontario Task Force

The modern-looking open-concept kitchen has stainless-steel appliances and a convenient kitchen island complete with a sink. The island is constructed with a dark wooden exterior, which goes well with the cozy-looking dark hardwood floor and the tiled dark walls adjacent to the countertops.

There’s also soft overhead lighting bordering the top cabinets.

The home, which was listed by Manorlead Group Inc., is near a school and a park.

A sliding door allows residents to hop in and out of the yard straight from the comfort of their bedroom.

It’s also just minutes from Bayview Village Shopping Centre as well as Bridle Path-Sunnybrook-York Mills, Willowdale East, and Bedford Park Nortown.

The bathrooms appear to be spacious with lots of counter space, under-the-sink storage, and stylish bathtubs.

You might also like: This Toronto house just sold more than $2 million over the asking price

Toronto's home prices are now more expensive than Vancouver's: report

Higher density, less public consultations needed to fix housing: Ontario Task Force

It also features enough parking space for six cars — two of the spaces are covered and four are uncovered.

Oddly enough, considering the average price of a home in the area, it seems like a great deal.

According to the listing, homes in St. Andrew-Windfields are listed for an average of $5,681,922 — five times the average list price of $1,126,840 in Toronto.