Massive nine-tower development planned around Mississauga mall

The Mississauga Marketplace mall could soon have several high-rise neighbours thanks to a proposed nine-tower development on vacant plots of land surrounding the shopping centre.

The development, proposed by the Elia Corporation, would see nine towers ranging from 28 to 46 storeys in height rise in an L-shaped formation on the southern and eastern sides of the Mississauga mall. The mall itself would remain standing.

According to plans filed with the City of Mississauga, the towers would house a combined total of 4,690 residential units, including studios, one-, two-, and three-bedrooms, and stacked townhouses.

But the towers wouldn’t just be residential. There would also be 4,295 square metres of retail space at the base of the buildings fronting Eglinton Avenue East and Hurontario Street and 18,080 square metres of office space in the buildings adjacent to Hurontario Street.

The plans also call for a new centrally located public park along Elia Avenue that would span over 9,000 square metres.

The developers are looking to build as construction for the Hurontario LRT is underway with a station planned at Hurontario and Eglinton.

“From an intensification perspective, the site is an ideal location for high-density development given its large site size, separation from nearby low-rise residential uses, and proximity to existing and planned transit and amenities,” the development application filings read.

“The subject site is within a Major Transit Station Area, is located at the intersection of two major streets and is within an identified Intensification Area within the City’s Official Plan.”

The proposed development is still awaiting approval from the City, which it will need to acquire before moving forward with the project.