Toronto's Love Park is finally starting to take shape

Toronto’s highly anticipated Love Park is finally starting to take shape as crews lay the groundwork for a massive heart-shaped pond.

Waterfront Toronto shared an updated photo of the park at York Street and Queens Quay West, showing that the beginnings of the pond and a number of green spaces have been carved out.

Love Park will be the heart of the waterfront – literally! You can see the heart-shaped pond starting to emerge from the construction. pic.twitter.com/rerARWe14k — Waterfront Toronto (@WaterfrontTO) January 13, 2022

The pond won’t be the only love-themed part of the park. A Northern Catalpa tree sitting on its own island in the middle of the pond — which can be seen in the updated photo — will be surrounded by bright pink heart-shaped flowers. And right above the water, there will be a pink glowing heart designed to look like it’s floating in the air.

There will also be a number of other additions that, although not love-themed per se, park-goers will certainly love, including moveable furniture, grassy areas, and a dog run.

Love Park has been a few years in the making, with design plans dating back to 2019. Construction began in July of last year and is expected to finish in the fall of 2022.

Although the over-the-top symbols of love may not be everyone’s cup of tea, one thing’s for sure: Love Park will bring some much-needed green space to Toronto’s downtown.