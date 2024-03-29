"Nice to get that one": Leafs' Giordano dedicates goal to late father

The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a commanding victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday. And while they scored a handful of goals, defenceman Mark Giordano’s opening marker was more than just another notch on the scoresheet.

In his third game back since the passing of his father Paul in February, the Leafs blueliner ripped one past goalie Charlie Lindgren in the first period. As teammates rushed over to celebrate with him, the 40-year-old took a moment to look up to to the heavens and point.

After the game, Girodano told reporters that the gesture is something he told his family he would do if given the chance.

“Something I promised I would do after my dad passed away if I scored. The way it was going, it looked like it might not happen, but it was nice to get that one,” he said. “I just like doing those little things… nothing too big, but pretty special for me.”

In only his third game since the passing of his father Paul, Mark Giordano points to the sky after opening the scoring. 💙 pic.twitter.com/EMU1hAr1wJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2024

Thursday’s goal also served as Giordano’s first since suffering a concussion after crashing into the boards last month.

Given the honourary player of the game belt by his teammates, Giordano admitted that the goal provided him with a boost of confidence and energy.

“It meant a lot. You get back in, you try to contribute any way. You get one early, it goes right to your legs,” he said.

His recent absence also served as a reminder of how quickly things can change in the NHL.

“You see how quick hockey changes. One week, you’re out of the lineup and hurt. The next week, you’re right back in, playing in an important game.”

After the game, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe a admitted that he was thrilled to see the veteran defender, who also happens to be the oldest active player in the NHL, get one early on.

“You just feel good for him,” Keefe said. “It’s a big goal. It’s funny how these things work out. Came to the rink this morning, Gio wasn’t supposed to play. But as we know, Gio’s the ultimate professional, he’s worked extremely hard to get back and be ready, he’s been through a lot, and for that to go his way, [off the] post and in, all that, that was great.”

Still grieving the loss, Giordano said his family members have rallied around one another for support.

“We miss him. It was a tough little bit for the family, but we rally around each other like we have always, go from there and move on,” he said.