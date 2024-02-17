Maple Leafs announce Mark Giordano's father Paul has passed away

The Toronto Maple Leafs shared some devastating news from the Giordano family today.

Paul Giordano, father of Leafs defenceman Mark Giordano, passed away on Thursday night.

The team has asked for privacy for Mark and his family as they navigate this difficult time.

Paul narrated an emotional tribute video for Mark when he played his 1,000th career NHL game. The heart-wrenching video was shown during Mark’s time with the Seattle Kraken where he was the franchise’s first ever captain.

Mark was clearly touched hearing his father’s voice and could be seen on the verge of tears. It was a very emotional moment for all involved.

Mark Giordano’s tribute video for 1000 games played was narrated by his father, Paul. So sweet ❤️ (🎥: @NHL)pic.twitter.com/KnS5v9g5y5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 17, 2022

“They’ve been my biggest supporters. For them to stick with me through it, I mean, my parents are always really supportive,” said Giordano about his parents in a 2022 article by The Toronto Star‘s Kevin McGran. “They weren’t the pushy type, which I appreciate now, looking back. But anytime you can have family around as you get older, you really realize how important it is.”

Mark is in the midst of his 18th NHL season and currently plays for his hometown Maple Leafs. He grew up in the Toronto area and is one of the most respected defencemen of his generation.

The 40-year-old has 575 career points over more than 1,100 NHL games.