Niagara Falls will be illuminated for Canada Day and in solidarity with Indigenous communities

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for those experiencing pain, distress, or trauma as a result of their residential school experience. More information can be found here.

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in red and white on Thursday night for Canada Day before also lighting up in orange to recognize the contributions of Indigenous Peoples.

The falls will light in red and white at 9 pm, 10 pm, and 11 pm for 30 minutes intervals and will be illuminated in orange at 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm, and 11:30 pm.

Niagara Falls was previously illuminated in orange on June 25 in memory of the 751 bodies found buried in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Saskatchewan. The falls also lit up in orange on May 30 after the Kamloops discovery of 215 children in unmarked graves.

The lights will be visible on both the Canadian and American sides of the falls.