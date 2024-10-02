The largest free festival of lights is returning to Niagara Falls once again this holiday season.

While the pumpkins and fun-sized candy bars are currently holding the spotlight across Ontario, in Niagara Falls, they’re already gearing up for what comes after the fall holidays have passed.

For them, that’s the return of the annual Winter Festival of Lights, Canada’s largest free holiday lights festival, back for its 42nd year.

Running from November 16 through January 5, the festival features more than 75 different displays comprised of millions of lights to spread holiday cheer to the many thousands of visitors who will pass through the area during the season.

You’ll be able to stroll your way through mystical, sparkling landscapes featuring larger-than-life trees, wildlife, a two-storey tall fountain and a 40-foot light tunnel, all brought to life with an impressive collection of LED lights, but that’s not all the festival has to offer.

To make things even more merry and bright, there’s a lighting ceremony held every night at 6, 7 and 8 pm, illuminating not only the on-land light displays, but the falls themselves, which are set to be lit up with a variety of breathtaking winter scenes, from gentle snowfall to the Aurora Borealis.

When you’re ready for a treat to help you warm up, you can hit the Hot Chocolate Trail. This self-guided adventure will lead you to 20 different stops, each boasting a selection of chocolatey creations from some of Niagara Falls’ best chocolatiers, chefs, and mixologists. The stops offer everything from classic hot cocoa with homemade marshmallows to a Dulche de Leche cocktail.

Each Friday and Saturday night of the festival at 8 pm, on top of, of course, New Year’s, the night will go out with a bang with spectacular fireworks displays, making the most wonderful time of the year even more magical.

The event takes place across the entire Niagara Falls tourism district, so you can enjoy the fun whether you’re staying for the weekend or just passing through — but you may just want to extend your stay once you get a healthy dose of holiday cheer.