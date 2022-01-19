NHL reschedules 11 Leafs games in February, April

The NHL announced Wednesday that 11 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs have been rescheduled.

Like many other teams in the NHL, Toronto had fallen victim to COVID-19 outbreaks running rampant through their roster, causing several postponements over the last two months.

With the Olympic break now irrelevant to the NHL with its players not attending, the league was able to reschedule 98 postponed games to new dates while also switching up the dates of 23 other games to round out the league’s schedule.

The full list of changes to the Leafs’ 11 moved games is below:

New Jersey at Toronto moved from January 17 to January 31

Carolina at Toronto January 3 to February 7

Toronto at Calgary December 16 to February 10

Toronto at Vancouver December 18 to February 12

Toronto at Seattle December 19 to February 14

Pittsburgh at Toronto moved from December 29 to February 17

St. Louis at Toronto moved December 23 to February 19

Toronto at Montreal moved from January 6 to February 21

Toronto at Columbus moved from December 27 February 22

Toronto at Detroit moved from April 26 to February 26

Detroit at Toronto moved from February 26 to April 26

Scotiabank Arena is still operating without fans as per provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

With the changes, Toronto is set for a whole lot of a hockey over the next three months.

The Leafs will now play 46 games over the final 102 days of the regular season.

The Leafs are in action tonight in New York, taking on the Rangers at Madison Square Garden before visiting the Islanders on Saturday.