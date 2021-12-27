NHL postpones next Leafs home game vs Penguins

Yet another Toronto Maple Leafs game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The NHL has announced three more game postponements today, including Wednesday’s scheduled home game for the Leafs against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena. Tuesday’s game between Columbus and Chicago, as well as Wednesday’s Boston-Ottawa matchup have also been postponed.

It’s the sixth postponed game for the Leafs since a COVID outbreak within their team began last week.

The NHL plans on restarting the season on Tuesday, after an extended Christmas break due to the Omicron variant.

“The League and NHLPA will continue to monitor test results and teams’ readiness to play over the coming days and weeks,” the NHL announced in a Sunday evening press release.

“A variety of factors will be considered when assessing whether a game should be postponed — including the number of players unavailable to a team due to COVID, the risk of further COVID transmission within a team, a Club’s access to Players from its minor league affiliate, and positional roster issues that may arise due to Player shortages, among other factors.”

The @NHL, @NHLPA agree to temporary changes to CBA, including reintroduction of taxi squads; three additional games postponed. Full Details: https://t.co/A2XIXRM2yX pic.twitter.com/hcUzfPJEhh — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 27, 2021