NHL fines Keefe for "demeaning conduct" and Leafs for CBA violation

Sheldon Keefe’s wallet is a little lighter today, and so is ownership’s.

The Toronto Maple Leafs head coach has been fined $25,000 for “demeaning conduct directed at the officials” during last night’s 5-4 overtime win in St. Louis.

Keefe was seen freaking out at the referees on more than one occasion.

Lip-readers spotted Keefe seemingly say “wake the fuck up Wes,” towards referee Wes McAuley, after the Blues’ fourth goal was allowed to count. Keefe was arguing for goaltender interference.

We haven’t had a nice Sheldon Keefe meltdown in a while pic.twitter.com/DuQPfMC0E8 — Rink Rat Report (@RinkRatReport) December 28, 2022

Keefe was then incensed after seeing the replay of a missed high stick on Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese late in the third period.

his name is Sheldon Keefe and he's not pleased pic.twitter.com/8plZNdGypU — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) December 28, 2022

But that isn’t the only suspension heading Toronto’s way.

The NHL announced that it has fined the entire Maple Leafs organization too, for a CBA violation.

“The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs’ organization $100,000 for the team’s travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022,” the NHL said in a media release. “This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association.”

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs were supposed to fly to St. Louis on December 27, after midnight Eastern Time. The team instead left before 10:30 pm ET on December 26, Friedman says. The NHL does not permit team activities between December 24-26, during the Christmas break.

This is the violation. The team argued that, because STL is a 90-minute/two-hour flight, it would be better to go at night and get in then (as players are accustomed to), rather than go at 5 am. I’ve asked a couple of sources if players agreed, and preliminary replies are yes… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2022

Money from both fines will go to the NHL Foundation charity.

The Leafs, meanwhile, are heading to Arizona on a three-game winning streak.