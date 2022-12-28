It was less than four years ago that Andreas Johnsson scored 20 goals in his rookie season with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Today, he’s available for free league-wide on waivers.

Waiver action today: Andreas Johnson (NJ) & Max Willman (PHI) — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2022

The Leafs traded Johnsson to the New Jersey Devils on October 10, 2020, in exchange for Joey Anderson.

Johnsson has scored fewer than 20 goals for the Devils in three seasons combined since the trade.

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas signed Johnsson to a four-year contract in 2019 following his impressive rookie season, paying him $3.4 million per season. That contract is now an anchor for an otherwise excellent Devils team, which has a 22-10-2 record.

Johnsson actually cleared waivers in October, so it would seem unlikely that anyone takes him off New Jersey’s hands this time around either. Perhaps there’ll be more takers in the summer, when he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Johnsson has played in more AHL games than NHL games this season, scoring 13 points (3-10-13) in 12 games for the Utica Comets. He has no points in two games for New Jersey.

The 28-year-old winger had 35 points (13-22-35) in 71 games for the Devils last season.