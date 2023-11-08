NHL announces massive All-Star Fan Fair coming to Toronto

While not everyone will get a chance to check out the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto next February, the league announced an additional event running that weekend for its fans.

Today, the league announced the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair, taking place over four days in February at the city’s Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building.

Here’s the full schedule of when the fan fest is open:

Thursday, February 1, 2024, 3 to 9 pm ET

Friday, February 2, 2024, 1 to 10 pm ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 10 am to 6 pm ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024, 11 am to 4 pm ET

The four-day event will include “interactive hockey games; a kids zone designed for hockey’s youngest fans; special appearances by current NHL players, NHL alumni and NHL mascots; NHL memorabilia and trophy displays, including the opportunity to take a photo with the Stanley Cup; an NHL street showcase tournament, and many other dynamic activities,” as per an NHL release.

Single-day tickets start at $20 for seniors and youth ages three through 12, and $24 for an adult. Four-day passes are also available for $64.

More ticketing information is available on the NHL’s website, and tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

The Maple Leafs hosted the first-ever official NHL All-Star Game in 1947, pitting the defending Stanley Cup champion against a selection of All-Stars from the other five teams.

It will be the first time since 2000 that Toronto has hosted the event.