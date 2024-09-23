Ex-Raptors player Matt Bonner highlights new-look Sportsnet lineup

With the NHL and NBA seasons set to get underway in the coming weeks, Sportsnet 590 The Fan announced a few changes to its afternoon radio look this week.

🚨 Programming Announcement 🚨 Introducing our Fall lineup starting Oct. 1, including: 🏀 The Raptors Show with @BlakeMurphyODC and @mattbonner_15: 11am – 12pm ET. (returns Oct. 15) 🏒 The FAN Hockey show with @Mattymar89 and @FutaMichael: 12pm – 2pm ET. Check out the full… pic.twitter.com/cgQvXVKQ5b — Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) September 23, 2024

One of the biggest changes comes via the network’s hour-long daily NBA show, with former Raptors cult hero Matt Bonner joining the fold to join previously existing host Blake Murphy. The Raptors Show returns to the air this fall, running daily from 11 am to noon from Monday to Friday.

Bonner marks the fourth regular host in the show’s history, which launched prior to the 2021-22 NBA season. Alex Wong and William Lou, midway through and at the conclusion of last season, have since teamed up to launch the podcast Hello and Welcome hosted on The Nation Network. Meanwhile, Murphy joined the show full-time last season, after recurring guest spots over the previous two years.

Bonner averaged 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 160 games for the Raptors in his career in 2004-05 and 2005-06.

But he isn’t the only big name to hit the airwaves in Toronto and across Canada this fall.

Sportsnet also announced Matt Marchese and Mike Futa will host a two-hour long show each weekday following the NBA block, running from noon until 2 pm ET.

Marchese previously had worked for Sportsnet, including being the producer of The Jeff Marek Show before the latter’s high-profile exit earlier this summer. Futa has a lengthy history of working around the NHL, most notably working as the president of hockey operations and director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Kings.

Despite the few changes, there will also be plenty of familiar faces on the air in the coming weeks and throughout the NBA and NHL seasons.

The Fan Morning Show, the JD Bunkis Podcast, Blair and Barker, the Fan Checkdown, Real Kyper and Bourne, and The Fan Pregame shows all continue to air this fall.