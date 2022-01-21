A brand new GTA GO train line is officially one step closer to reality

The GTA may become home to a brand new GO train line in the future as the Province officially commits to moving the project forward.

Minister of Transportation of Ontario Caroline Mulroney has directed Metrolinx to advance the business case for a proposed Caledon-Vaughan GO line. The business case — a comprehensive collection of evidence and analysis for a potential transit investment — is used as part of the final decision making process.

“Our Government has prioritized the expansion of GO rail services throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe,” Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Dakota Brasier told Daily Hive. “Metrolinx will work with the Town of Caledon to monitor transit demand and advance the business case for passenger rail service.

This rail line has been a long-time hope for many, with Vaughan and the Town of Caledon advocating for more than a decade.

“As a municipality projected to grow by 300,000 people and 125,000 jobs by 2051, advancing GO train service to Caledon now is smart, forward-looking planning,” said Town of Caledon Mayor Allan Thompson. “It’s a critical option for reducing traffic congestion on our roads, preserving Caledon’s quality of life, and protecting our environment and green spaces. We thank the Province and Metrolinx for taking this important next step.”

According to a news release from the Town of Caledon, a Caledon-Vaughan GO line would serve approximately 1.3 million people from not just Caledon and Vaughan but Brampton and Toronto as well.

“The need for commuter rail service between Caledon, Vaughan, and Toronto’s Union Station has been identified and established through many studies, including the Metrolinx Regional Transportation Plan (RTP-2008), MoveOntario 2020 and GO 2020 Strategic Plan as a desired service in the near-to-medium (15 years) timeline,” the release reads.

“In 2010, Metrolinx investigated and completed the Bolton (Caledon) Commuter Rail Service Feasibility Study, which reconfirmed the need for commuter GO rail service based on the growth in population and employment and high potential demand for rail ridership.”

Details on where exactly the potential new GO train line could go or how many stops it could have not been laid out. There is not yet a timeline for when any decisions would be made regarding the rail line.