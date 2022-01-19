You can now get your COVID-19 vaccine on a GO bus

GO buses aren’t just for getting around — you can get your COVID-19 vaccine on one of them too.

Metrolinx, in partnership with the Government of Ontario, has retrofitted five GO Transit buses to become mobile vaccine clinics as part of the GO-VAXX program.

The buses, which are travelling all over Ontario, can each deliver 250-300 vaccine doses per day. The trained medical staff on board are giving out first, second, third, and child doses.

The fleet of GO-VAXX buses started with three buses last summer but recently had two new additions to help push back against the spread of the virus. Although they look similar to your regular GO bus, the GO-VAXX vehicles are emblazoned with large bandaids and signs that say “COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic” to make them easy to spot.

Since rolling out last summer, the GO-VAXX buses have been extremely successful in helping with vaccine distribution. According to Metrolinx, they have administered over 30,000 doses and have been able to get to rural areas and other hard-to-reach communities that may not have clinics nearby.

Metrolinx is planning to expand the fleet even more in the coming months.

The buses do not take walk-ins and require those wanting to get a vaccine to make an appointment. Appointments can be made through the provincial COVID-19 vaccination portal.

Organizations are also able to request that a GO-VAXX bus visit their community. Details are available on the province’s GO-VAXX webpage.