Peel Region will recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a holiday
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be recognized as a holiday in Peel Region.
During a September 9 meeting, the Region of Peel Council voted to recognize September 30 as a paid holiday in 2021. It will be observed by Peel Region employees, the council said.
On September 30, regional buildings will be closed and services will operate on a holiday schedule.
“The Region of Peel recognizes this important day and commits to providing learning to staff throughout the year,” said Regional Chair Nando Iannicca in a statement.
“Education is foundational to understanding our role as Canadians, our role as a municipal government, and our role in reconciliation with Canada’s Indigenous peoples.”
The Ontario government revealed this week that the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will not be a “provincial public holiday this year.”
A spokesperson for the Minister of Indigenous Affairs told Daily Hive that the province is working with Indigenous partners to ensure September 30 is respectfully commemorated “similar to Remembrance Day.”
The federal government established the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation over the summer.
It is intended to commemorate the legacy of the residential school system and honour its survivors.