Leafs make 10 cuts including Robertson ahead of opening night

Adam Laskaris
Adam Laskaris
|
Oct 9 2023, 3:58 pm
Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs are almost at their opening night roster.

Today, the Leafs announced more roster cuts — after waiving five players yesterday — by sending ten players down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The group included seven forwards — Nick Abruzzese, Max Ellis,  Roni Hirvonen, Pontus Holmberg, Nicholas Robertson, Logan Shaw, Ryan Tverberg — two defencemen — Topi Niemelä and Marshall Rifai  — and one goalie, Dennis Hildeby.

The move seems to signal that 19-year-old forward Fraser Minten has cracked the opening night roster ahead of Wednesday’s home opener.

The deadline to submit rosters to the league is 5 pm ET Monday.

The Leafs kick off their regular season this week on Wednesday, October 11, when they play host to the rival Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on Sportsnet.

