Leafs make 10 cuts including Robertson ahead of opening night

The Toronto Maple Leafs are almost at their opening night roster.

Today, the Leafs announced more roster cuts — after waiving five players yesterday — by sending ten players down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

The @MapleLeafs have loaned the following players to the @TorontoMarlies: F Nick Abruzzese

F Max Ellis

G Dennis Hildeby

F Roni Hirvonen

F Pontus Holmberg

D Topi Niemelä

D Marshall Rifai

F Nicholas Robertson

F Logan Shaw

F Ryan Tverberg — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 9, 2023

The group included seven forwards — Nick Abruzzese, Max Ellis, Roni Hirvonen, Pontus Holmberg, Nicholas Robertson, Logan Shaw, Ryan Tverberg — two defencemen — Topi Niemelä and Marshall Rifai — and one goalie, Dennis Hildeby.

The move seems to signal that 19-year-old forward Fraser Minten has cracked the opening night roster ahead of Wednesday’s home opener.

The deadline to submit rosters to the league is 5 pm ET Monday.

The Leafs kick off their regular season this week on Wednesday, October 11, when they play host to the rival Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on Sportsnet.