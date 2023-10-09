Leafs make 10 cuts including Robertson ahead of opening night
The Toronto Maple Leafs are almost at their opening night roster.
Today, the Leafs announced more roster cuts — after waiving five players yesterday — by sending ten players down to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.
The @MapleLeafs have loaned the following players to the @TorontoMarlies:
F Nick Abruzzese
F Max Ellis
G Dennis Hildeby
F Roni Hirvonen
F Pontus Holmberg
D Topi Niemelä
D Marshall Rifai
F Nicholas Robertson
F Logan Shaw
F Ryan Tverberg
— Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) October 9, 2023
The group included seven forwards — Nick Abruzzese, Max Ellis, Roni Hirvonen, Pontus Holmberg, Nicholas Robertson, Logan Shaw, Ryan Tverberg — two defencemen — Topi Niemelä and Marshall Rifai — and one goalie, Dennis Hildeby.
The move seems to signal that 19-year-old forward Fraser Minten has cracked the opening night roster ahead of Wednesday’s home opener.
The deadline to submit rosters to the league is 5 pm ET Monday.
The Leafs kick off their regular season this week on Wednesday, October 11, when they play host to the rival Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, with the game set to be broadcast on Sportsnet.
