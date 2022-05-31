6 must try local Hakka spots to check out in Markham
It’s undeniable that Hakka food is one of a kind and delicious too! Thankfully the Greater Toronto Area never lacks in diverse, delicious cuisines.
The Chinese-Indian fusion will have you trying new spicy, dry, or saucy dishes and coming for seconds!
Check out these awesome local favourites must try Hakka Spots in Markham, Ontario.
Tangerine
Tangerine is one of Markham’s best and most affordable Hakka spots and is known for its spicy and flavourful dishes and sizzling hot plates. Must try: Sweet House Special Hakka Noodle (pictured). Bonus: there is also Thai food! Tangerine has three locations, one in Markham, Whitby, and Richmond Hill.
Address: Armadale Square, 7690 Markham Road, Markham
Phone: (905) 472-2100
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Hakka Legend
The restaurant’s name says it all. Hakka Legend is indeed legendary — with five locations across the GTA, this remains true even in Markham. Hakka Legend is a local favourite, with mouthwatering dishes at a great value. Must try: Bollywood Chicken, which is definitely the hotter sibling of Bombay Chicken.
Address: 7393 Markham Road, Unit 86/87, Markham
Phone: (905) 294-5777
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Federick Restaurant
First founded in Scarborough, Federick Restaurant has been operating for years. Now, there is a Markham location to help serve those craving Federick’s unique Hakka dishes and flavour. Must try: Manchurian Chicken.
Address: 160 New Delhi Drive, Markham
Phone: 905-472-1682
Instagram | Website | Facebook
Hakka Wok
If you’re in a hurry and looking for a place for Hakka, just “Wok-in” 😉. Hakka Wok is a go-to local spot for lunch specials with a huge Hakka menu. Must try: Chilli Paneer or Bombay Chicken. 10% off your meal if you pay with cash!
Address: C7-9418 Hwy 48, Markham
Phone: (905) 472-6388
Website
Li Dynasty
Li Dynasty is the best spot for Hakka quality and quantity. If you’re a Markham native, be prepared to be a regular here. Must try: Bombay Chicken or Spicy Eggplant. Again, 10% off your meal if you pay with cash.
Address: 9750 Markham Road, Unit 1 and 2, Markham
Phone: (905) 472-8668
Website | Facebook
Golden China Hakka Restaurant
Golden China has fast service and the proper dishes to satisfy your Hakka cravings. This spot is also popular for its lunch specials. Must try: Crispy Beef and Chilli Chicken.
Address: Markham Centre 6001-14th Avenue, Markham
Phone: 905-201-7089
Website