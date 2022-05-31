6 must try local Hakka spots to check out in Markham

It’s undeniable that Hakka food is one of a kind and delicious too! Thankfully the Greater Toronto Area never lacks in diverse, delicious cuisines.

The Chinese-Indian fusion will have you trying new spicy, dry, or saucy dishes and coming for seconds!

Check out these awesome local favourites must try Hakka Spots in Markham, Ontario.

Tangerine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tangerine Asian Cuisine (@tangerineasiancuisine)



Tangerine is one of Markham’s best and most affordable Hakka spots and is known for its spicy and flavourful dishes and sizzling hot plates. Must try: Sweet House Special Hakka Noodle (pictured). Bonus: there is also Thai food! Tangerine has three locations, one in Markham, Whitby, and Richmond Hill.

Address: Armadale Square, 7690 Markham Road, Markham

Phone: (905) 472-2100

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Hakka Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakka Legend (@hakkalegend)

The restaurant’s name says it all. Hakka Legend is indeed legendary — with five locations across the GTA, this remains true even in Markham. Hakka Legend is a local favourite, with mouthwatering dishes at a great value. Must try: Bollywood Chicken, which is definitely the hotter sibling of Bombay Chicken.

Address: 7393 Markham Road, Unit 86/87, Markham

Phone: (905) 294-5777

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Federick Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the chois (@choichowdown)

First founded in Scarborough, Federick Restaurant has been operating for years. Now, there is a Markham location to help serve those craving Federick’s unique Hakka dishes and flavour. Must try: Manchurian Chicken.

Address: 160 New Delhi Drive, Markham

Phone: 905-472-1682

Instagram | Website | Facebook

Hakka Wok

If you’re in a hurry and looking for a place for Hakka, just “Wok-in” 😉. Hakka Wok is a go-to local spot for lunch specials with a huge Hakka menu. Must try: Chilli Paneer or Bombay Chicken. 10% off your meal if you pay with cash!

Address: C7-9418 Hwy 48, Markham

Phone: (905) 472-6388

Website

Li Dynasty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Best Food Spots In Toronto (@food1six)

Li Dynasty is the best spot for Hakka quality and quantity. If you’re a Markham native, be prepared to be a regular here. Must try: Bombay Chicken or Spicy Eggplant. Again, 10% off your meal if you pay with cash.

Address: 9750 Markham Road, Unit 1 and 2, Markham

Phone: (905) 472-8668

Website | Facebook

Golden China Hakka Restaurant

Golden China has fast service and the proper dishes to satisfy your Hakka cravings. This spot is also popular for its lunch specials. Must try: Crispy Beef and Chilli Chicken.

Address: Markham Centre 6001-14th Avenue, Markham

Phone: 905-201-7089

Website