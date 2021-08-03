15 movies and TV shows filming in Toronto this August

Hello August!

Things are heating up in the city (quite literally these days), and few things are cooler in summer than walking down the streets of Toronto and suddenly realizing a new movie or the latest instalment of your favourite TV show is filming right here in the 6ix.

When you’re out roaming the streets of the city this summer, make sure to be on the lookout — you just never know when you might catch a sneak peek of all the action!

Here are 15 movies and TV shows filming in the city this August.

The Marsh Kings Daughter

The Marsh Kings Daughter wraps up production in the city this month. Since June, the movie has been on location and will be based around the Karen Dionne novel of the same name. It stars Daisy Ridley — known for playing Rey Skywalker in the sequel trilogy of the Star Wars films.

Women Talking

Women Talking will be filming in the city this month through to September. The new feature film will star longtime actress Frances McDormand in the lead role and is based around Miriam Toews’ bestselling novel. The plotline follows a group of Mennonite women who are isolated in a colony and dealing with sexual assaults committed by some of the men.

13: The Musical

The Musical is filming in the city until the end of August. With a long list of child actors cast in the musical film, the new movie (an adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name) will be another one of Netflix’s live-action family flicks.

Coroner – Season 4

Coroner is filming in Toronto this month for another season of the popular Canadian crime show. The series is set in Toronto and follows Jenny Cooper (played by Serinda Swan), a widower who now investigates and looks into mysterious or sudden deaths.

The Kings of Napa – Season 1

The Kings of Napa is filming in Toronto this August. The OWN drama series will be produced by none other than Oprah herself, alongside Michelle Listenbee Brown. The series will follow the wealthy King family who own a vineyard in Napa Valley — expect lots of family drama, power struggles and more.

Workin’ Moms – Season 6

Workin’ Moms returns to Toronto to film another season of the hilarious comedy show. Created by and starring film critic Catherine Reitman, this series follows four close-knit friends and working mothers trying to balance it all.

See also:

Chucky – Season 1

Calling all horror fans! Who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the 90s with multiple slasher films?! From the big screen to a whole new series, Chucky is officially back. While filming was previously delayed, Chucky will be on location in the Toronto area until the end of August.

Locke & Key – Season 3

Locke & Key is back on location in Toronto this summer! While production for season two just wrapped this past March, the series is back in Toronto to film again for its third season. This supernatural horror show streams on Netflix and was adapted from a comic book series written by Joe Hill. The series focuses on the Locke family who moves into their deceased father’s family home.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery will be filming season four in Toronto until September. Commonly referred to by its code name “Green Harvest,” the series is set approximately 10 years before the original Star Trek series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones, among others.

The Hardy Boys – Season 2

Feeling nostalgic? Hardy Boys sets up production again in the Port Hope area for season two and will continue filming into October. The series is a total remake of the books by the same name and airs on the streaming platform Hulu. The series was quickly renewed for a second season set to air sometime in 2022.

See – Season 3

Starring Jason Momoa, See is in Toronto to shoot its third season, with most filming taking place at Cinespace Film Studios. The series’ first season was originally filmed in British Columbia, but filming was moved to Toronto for seasons two and three. Production started earlier this year in May and will continue into October.

The Boys – Season 3

Based on the comic book The Boys by Garth Ennis, this superhero drama series is once again filming in Toronto for its third season. With a long cast list including Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott, the series was created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Production is expected to continue into August.

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series from Paramount+ that will be on location in Toronto through to September. The crime drama stars Jeremy Renner as the heir to his family’s criminal empire in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series will also examine America’s prison system.

The Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is filming in the Toronto area this month until mid-August. Based on the comic book series The Umbrella Academy by Gerard Way, the series is currently going by its code name of “Chroma.” Notable cast members include Elliot Page and Tom Hopper.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-running series Murdoch Mysteries is on location in Toronto for its 15th season, with production expected to continue into 2022. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crimes at the turn of the century.