Aftermath of terrifying motorcycle crash near Toronto captured on video

A motorcycle driver is lucky to be alive after a shocking crash on a highway in Vaughan, where good samaritans came to the aid of someone who had endangered their lives just moments earlier.

The incident occurred around noon on September 23, when a group of three motorcycle riders were captured by dashcam travelling at dangerous speeds along the southbound Highway 400 at Highway 407.

Dashcam video shows the riders weaving through vehicles at speeds far above the limit when one of the riders barrels through the 400’s exit to the westbound 407, wiping out into the grassy embankment at a dangerous speed.

34-year-old motorcycle rider charged with #StuntDriving after crashing SB #Hwy400/407. Rider taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles involved. #DashCam (Sept 23, 12pm) ^ks pic.twitter.com/ESrRdppzql — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 26, 2023

The occupants of the vehicle that recorded the dashcam footage, along with at least one other passing motorist, stopped their cars on the shoulder of the highway exit ramp to assist the crashed motorcycle driver.

Somehow, the 34-year-old motorcycle driver managed to escape with their life and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and was later charged with stunt driving.

The other two motorcycle drivers appear to have negotiated the turn and left their injured friend behind, as the OPP reports that no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

no sense of mortality- even at 34 years of age. Hopefully he learns from this. Thank you to those who immediately pulled over to assist. These riders who disregard everyone else’s safety on the roads are everywhere on our roads. — 🇨🇦 Lori 🐕🐕🐕🐕💜 (@backwardsblonde) September 26, 2023

Several commenters note that this type of dangerous motorcycle operation is nothing new on Greater Toronto Area highways.

i have been seeing alot of this happening recently and I dont even drive much, on the road ony a few times a week — GA (@ramon_morangie) September 26, 2023

“It happens on the 401 all the time not just the bikers but pickup truck drivers barging into HOV lanes at will bullying people to get out of the HOV lanes so they can go flying at 160-170 KMS an hour,” said one X user, adding in the complaint that they see “Zero enforcement by OPP.”

Just a few weeks earlier, a couple travelling on Highway 407 in Brampton captured a group of speeding motorcycle drivers, including one riding in a standing wheelie, all while an OPP squad car was driving in plain sight nearby, apparently unwilling to enforce.