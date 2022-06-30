Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

5 of the most and least expensive homes that sold in the GTA in June (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jun 30 2022, 7:26 pm
5 of the most and least expensive homes that sold in the GTA in June (PHOTOS)
2380 Lakeshore Road/Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

Home sales have dropped significantly across the Greater Toronto Area in recent months, and they’re pulling prices down with them.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), home sales saw a monthly decline of 9% in May, while prices dipped by 3.3% to $1,212,806.

As the summer market gets into full swing, a varied mix of listings has come to market, and as real estate agency Zoocasa said, many have sold under asking.

From luxury estates to unique condos, Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most expensive and five of the most affordable homes that changed hands in the GTA in June.

The most expensive homes

1. 2380 Lakeshore Road | $11,500,000

Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

Royal LePage Burloak Real Estate Services

  • three bedrooms
  • seven bathrooms

Although it sold $300,000 under asking, this one-of-a-kind Burlington home still topped Zoocasa’s list as the most expensive property to sell in the GTA this month. The unique waterfront property is just one floor but has six fireplaces and a separate in-law wing.

2. 100 Ardwold Gate | $8,500,000

PSR Brokerage

PSR Brokerage

PSR Brokerage

PSR Brokerage

  • four bedrooms
  • seven bathrooms

Another custom-built property, this Toronto residence is situated near Casa Loma. It offers the “ultimate aesthetic experience” and a formalized layout that’s perfect for entertaining.

3. 118 Mildenhall Road | $8,050,000

Royal LePage – Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

Royal LePage – Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

Royal LePage – Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

Royal LePage – Heaps Estrin Real Estate Team

  • four bedrooms
  • six bathrooms

A Georgian masterpiece in Wanless Park was the third most expensive property on Zoocasa’s list. This Toronto home was built by architect Tom Spragge, custom-designed by Cynthia Ferguson, and has a private backyard oasis created by Joel Loblaw.

4. 15 Blaine Drive | $7,475,000

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

Harvey Kalles Real Estate

  • five bedrooms
  • eight bathrooms

Steps from Edward Gardens and the Bridle Path, this York Mills estate has a two-storey foyer with a heated stone floor, an elevator, and a custom contemporary wine cellar. The back and front yards offer a sizable amount of greenspace.

5. 53 Steeplechase Avenue | $7,350,000

RE/MAX Hallmark York Group

RE/MAX Hallmark York Group

RE/MAX Hallmark York Group

RE/MAX Hallmark York Group

This contemporary mansion is situated on roughly six private acres in the heart of Aurora. Lofty ceilings and hardwood floors open onto landscaped gardens and stone walkways. The indoor pool is flooded with natural light, there are commercial-grade appliances in the kitchen, and custom milled cabinetry and vanities can be found throughout.

The most affordable homes

1. 310 – 1800 Simcoe St North | $315,000

REMAX Realtron Realty

REMAX Realtron Realty

REMAX Realtron Realty

REMAX Realtron Realty

  • zero bedrooms
  • one bathroom

This Oshawa studio comes fully furnished and has stainless steel appliances. The building is located near several universities and offers a gym, private study rooms, and a rooftop patio.

2. 412 – 44 Bond St West | $375,000

Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty

Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty

Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty

Affinity Group Pinnacle Realty

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom

Another Oshawa condo, this unit has an open-concept floor plan with hardwood floors, granite countertops, California shutters, and ensuite laundry. There’s also a covered balcony with southern exposure.

3. 210 – 200 Lotherton Pathway | $380,000

RE/MAX Gold Realty

RE/MAX Gold Realty

RE/MAX Gold Realty

RE/MAX Gold Realty

  • two bedrooms
  • one bathroom

Situated in North York, this fully renovated unit has large closets, an open concept kitchen, quartz countertops, and ensuite laundry.

4. 312 – 3621 Lakeshore Boulevard West | $390,000

Forest Hill Real Estate

Forest Hill Real Estate

Forest Hill Real Estate

Forest Hill Real Estate

  • three bedrooms
  • one bathroom

This south Etobicoke corner unit has a private balcony, upgraded kitchen, and new laminate floors. It’s located near the lake, parks, and walking trails, and there’s an outdoor pool on the grounds.

5. 212 – 101 Prudential Drive | $398,000

Royal Heritage Realty

Royal Heritage Realty

Royal Heritage Realty

Royal Heritage Realty

  • one bedroom
  • one bathroom

This Scarborough unit has a large bedroom, sizeable balcony, and ensuite locker that could be converted into a laundry room. Building amenities include a gym and an outdoor pool.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Real Estate
+ Toronto Homes
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.