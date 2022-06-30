5 of the most and least expensive homes that sold in the GTA in June (PHOTOS)

Home sales have dropped significantly across the Greater Toronto Area in recent months, and they’re pulling prices down with them.

According to the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), home sales saw a monthly decline of 9% in May, while prices dipped by 3.3% to $1,212,806.

As the summer market gets into full swing, a varied mix of listings has come to market, and as real estate agency Zoocasa said, many have sold under asking.

From luxury estates to unique condos, Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most expensive and five of the most affordable homes that changed hands in the GTA in June.

The most expensive homes

three bedrooms

seven bathrooms

Although it sold $300,000 under asking, this one-of-a-kind Burlington home still topped Zoocasa’s list as the most expensive property to sell in the GTA this month. The unique waterfront property is just one floor but has six fireplaces and a separate in-law wing.

four bedrooms

seven bathrooms

Another custom-built property, this Toronto residence is situated near Casa Loma. It offers the “ultimate aesthetic experience” and a formalized layout that’s perfect for entertaining.

3. 118 Mildenhall Road | $8,050,000 four bedrooms

six bathrooms A Georgian masterpiece in Wanless Park was the third most expensive property on Zoocasa’s list. This Toronto home was built by architect Tom Spragge, custom-designed by Cynthia Ferguson, and has a private backyard oasis created by Joel Loblaw.

five bedrooms

eight bathrooms

Steps from Edward Gardens and the Bridle Path, this York Mills estate has a two-storey foyer with a heated stone floor, an elevator, and a custom contemporary wine cellar. The back and front yards offer a sizable amount of greenspace.

This contemporary mansion is situated on roughly six private acres in the heart of Aurora. Lofty ceilings and hardwood floors open onto landscaped gardens and stone walkways. The indoor pool is flooded with natural light, there are commercial-grade appliances in the kitchen, and custom milled cabinetry and vanities can be found throughout.

The most affordable homes

zero bedrooms

one bathroom

This Oshawa studio comes fully furnished and has stainless steel appliances. The building is located near several universities and offers a gym, private study rooms, and a rooftop patio.

one bedroom

one bathroom

Another Oshawa condo, this unit has an open-concept floor plan with hardwood floors, granite countertops, California shutters, and ensuite laundry. There’s also a covered balcony with southern exposure.

two bedrooms

one bathroom

Situated in North York, this fully renovated unit has large closets, an open concept kitchen, quartz countertops, and ensuite laundry.

three bedrooms

one bathroom

This south Etobicoke corner unit has a private balcony, upgraded kitchen, and new laminate floors. It’s located near the lake, parks, and walking trails, and there’s an outdoor pool on the grounds.

5. 212 – 101 Prudential Drive | $398,000 one bedroom

one bathroom

This Scarborough unit has a large bedroom, sizeable balcony, and ensuite locker that could be converted into a laundry room. Building amenities include a gym and an outdoor pool.