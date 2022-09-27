5 of the most expensive homes that sold in Toronto in September (PHOTOS)

Luxury homes aren’t safe from Canada’s housing market downturn. Across Toronto, pricey properties are taking longer to sell and fetching well below their listed price.

Real estate agency Zoocasa has rounded up five of the most expensive homes that sold in the city in September.

Though they all still changed hands for more than $4,000,000, the properties all sold under asking, and some were listed for upwards of $1,000,000 more. Check them out below.

Five bedrooms

Seven bathrooms

Six parking spaces

The most expensive home that sold in Toronto this month is an “outstanding, chateau-inspired masterpiece.” The home features soaring ceilings, world-class amenities, and a resort-like backyard oasis. It sold for $400,000 under asking after nearly three months on the market.

Two bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Two parking spaces

Located within the Four Seasons Private Residences, this corner unit stands at the “peak of luxury.” The perfectly planned layout allows for both prime entertaining areas and peaceful retreats, and the terrace provides captivating views of the city and lake below. After more than two months on the market, the suite sold for $1,095,000 under the asking price.

Four bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Three parking spaces

The third-most-expensive home that sold in Toronto last month is situated in the heart of Lytton Park. The exterior of the custom-built home is clad in Indiana Limestone, while the interior features multiple marble fireplaces, soaring ceilings, and extensive custom cabinetry. After nearly a month on the market, the home sold for $195,000 under asking.

Four bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Five parking spaces

A “picture-perfect” family home in Lawrence Park comes in at number four on Zoocasa’s list. The custom-built abode offers grand principal rooms, spacious bedrooms, and an enviable backyard consisting of a pool, hot tub, and multiple stone patios. The home took just 12 days to sell, fetching $95,000 under the listed price.

Four bedrooms

Six bathrooms

Four parking spaces

This light-filled, state-of-the-art modern masterpiece has breathtaking interiors, impeccable finishes, and a gorgeous gourmet chef’s kitchen. Located in the city’s Ledbury Park neighbourhood, the home spent just over a month on the market and sold for $145,000 under asking.