It’s the season of outdoor movies and Toronto is getting a special summer movie night with a snack upgrade you can’t miss. Want the deets? Grab the popcorn, pull up the blankets, and don’t forget a delicious handful of M&M’S!

This summer, M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is partnering with local community movie nights across Canada to elevate these events with a special movie-snack twist. Guests will experience unique and tasty perks like the M&M’S concession stand and a wide range of M&M’S flavours, while watching a movie under the stars.

It’s a perfect opportunity to create summer memories with your friends and family and M&M’S wants to make sure it’s extra tasty.

The ultimate M&M’S upgrade

Moviegoers can interact with the epic M&M’S dispenser wall and pick through a menu of colours and flavours like milk chocolate, peanut, and more. You can even take a quiz to learn your M&M’S Movie Watching Personality and score exclusive tips and recommendations!

To make this event even cooler, the first 50 people to visit the M&M’S concession stand will get a free, limited-edition M&M’S picnic blanket. Can you say tasty and cozy?!

Grab your tickets to 9 to 5, Twister, or Perfect Days through Toronto Outdoor Picture Show where you can enjoy your favourite screentime snack — taking place at Fort York in June, and Christie Pits in August.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a delish night of movies and snacks that’s fun #ForAllFunKind with @MMSCanada!

M&M’S Summer Movie Nights Toronto

When:

Wednesday, June 19 (9 to 5)

Saturday, June 22 (Twister)

Sunday, August 18 (Perfect Days)

Where:

Fort York National Historic Site (June) — West gates, 100 Garrison Road, Toronto

Christie Pits Park (August) — 750 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Time: Eats & Treats at 7 pm, Showtime at sundown (around 9:00 pm)

Price: This event is free to attend