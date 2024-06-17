EventsSummerDessertsSponsored

Toronto is getting a special summer movie night with an M&M’S upgrade

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Jun 17 2024, 3:51 pm
Toronto is getting a special summer movie night with an M&M’S upgrade

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
UNREAL POOL PARTY at Cabana Poolbar, presented by CÎROC Ultra-Premium

Sat, June 22, 1:00pm

UNREAL POOL PARTY at Cabana Poolbar, presented by CÎROC Ultra-Premium

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s the season of outdoor movies and Toronto is getting a special summer movie night with a snack upgrade you can’t miss. Want the deets? Grab the popcorn, pull up the blankets, and don’t forget a delicious handful of M&M’S!

This summer, M&M’S, proudly part of Mars, is partnering with local community movie nights across Canada to elevate these events with a special movie-snack twist. Guests will experience unique and tasty perks like the M&M’S concession stand and a wide range of M&M’S flavours, while watching a movie under the stars.

It’s a perfect opportunity to create summer memories with your friends and family and M&M’S wants to make sure it’s extra tasty.

The ultimate M&M’S upgrade

M&M'S movie nights Toronto

M&M’S

Moviegoers can interact with the epic M&M’S dispenser wall and pick through a menu of colours and flavours like milk chocolate, peanut, and more. You can even take a quiz to learn your M&M’S Movie Watching Personality and score exclusive tips and recommendations!

To make this event even cooler, the first 50 people to visit the M&M’S concession stand will get a free, limited-edition M&M’S picnic blanket. Can you say tasty and cozy?!

Grab your tickets to 9 to 5, Twister, or Perfect Days through Toronto Outdoor Picture Show where you can enjoy your favourite screentime snack — taking place at Fort York in June, and Christie Pits in August.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a delish night of movies and snacks that’s fun #ForAllFunKind with @MMSCanada!

M&M’S Summer Movie Nights Toronto

When:

  • Wednesday, June 19 (9 to 5)
  • Saturday, June 22 (Twister)
  • Sunday, August 18 (Perfect Days)

Where:

  • Fort York National Historic Site (June)  — West gates, 100 Garrison Road, Toronto
  • Christie Pits Park (August) — 750 Bloor Street West, Toronto

Time: Eats & Treats at 7 pm, Showtime at sundown (around 9:00 pm)
Price: This event is free to attend

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Desserts
+ Sponsored
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop