Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) chair Larry Tanenbaum is interested in ownership of Premier League club Chelsea, according to a recent report.

Sky Sports’ Mark Kleinman wrote that Tanenbaum had “submitted an offer with a partner,” without offering further specifics of the deal. Kleinman added that more than a “dozen” suitors for the club had put in bids, with club executives looking to narrow down the list this week.

The deadline to make bids for the ownership of the club was reported as last Friday, March 18.

In addition to having a 25% stake in MLSE, the holding company that owns the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto FC, Toronto Marlies, and Toronto Argonauts, Tanenbaum also serves as the chairman of the board of the NBA. Outside of his work in professional sport, Tanenbaum has a plethora of other business ventures, including being chairman and CEO of private equity firm Kilmer Van Nostrand Co. Limited.

Tanenbaum is among many suitors for the club that was put up for sale by billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich following recent sanctions in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since going under Abramovich’s control in 2003, Chelsea has undergone the most successful two-decade period in the club’s history.

The club has won five Premier League titles under his reign, and are also two-time UEFA Champions League winners. Chelsea currently sits in third in the Premier League table.